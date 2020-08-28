EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — From the park to the dog park.

El Paso Park and Recreation employees took on new job roles during the pandemic, but now they are spending their days helping animals in need.

Since March, volunteers have not been allowed at El Paso Animal Services. Around the same time, parks and pools were closed. That left Park and Rec employees trading in the pools and parks for leashes and treats.

“So basically we closed down; we had to close down most of the rec centers and I guess we had to find something to do. And because they did’nt have any volunteers here at animal services,” explained Jesus Lujan, a Parks and Rec employee.

Lujan never thought he would be working with the animals, but it’s a duty he grew to love.

“I love all different types of dogs, ’cause I used to not be a fan of pit bulls” said Lujan. “But once I saw, like, all these pit bulls here, they’re like one of my favorites now. I would get a pit bull if I could.”

Lujan said the main focus is dog enrichment so they can help the animals de-stress.

“We help them be happier, so we’ll either walk them, we’ll give them treats, we’ll play with them here at the park,” said Lujan.

The shelter says it’s says it’s thankful for their help, since it had to let volunteers go due to the pandemic.

“We used to have volunteer programs — all different kinds of partnerships — and because of COVID-19, those were discontinued as well, so they filled a lot of spots that were needed,” said Meryem Martinez with El Paso Animal Services.

Animal Services says the dogs are getting more attention and are happier as staff works to place them in their perfect forever home.

“They know if they’re good on a leash, if they can sit if they can shake or if they can bring a ball and they’re really bringing us insight and specialized animal care,” said Martinez.

If you are interested in adopting a dog or a cat, now is the time to do it. KTSM 9 News is partnering with El Paso Animal Services in an effort to find as many animals forever homes as part of its Clear the Shelters event happening Saturday.

Log onto KTSM 9 News from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to see the virtual event. All adoptions will be virtual, so visit El Paso Animal Services to learn more.