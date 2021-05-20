EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Prepare to be patient and pay a little extra when shopping for a new home or your remodeling projects.

From construction supplies to new appliances, prices continue to increase with higher demand and less availability.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Cris Hogan of Hogan and Associates Construction.

Prices of lumber, steel and other supplies have surged in the last few months.

“Everything’s way over budget. There are projects being delayed,” said Hogan.

But it’s not just construction. Everything that goes inside the home is also still not widely available, including appliances.

“Once the pandemic hit and COVID started, you would just see availability for appliances just decrease. They would hit zero for everything,” said Gorman.

With a limited number of appliances, Gorman Distributing in Central El Paso said sometimes consumers may not see new appliances right away because the ones that are available are sent to new-home constructions first.

“They pushed all their appliances towards them. They are kind of the first priority. We got put in the back end,” Gorman said.

That means consumers wanting a special order appliance will have to be patient.

“They’ll say June backorder and all of a sudden you’re in June and all of a sudden it’s backordered until August and it just back orders and back orders and back orders,” said Gorman.

Experts said a combination of supply shortages from factory shutdowns, increased demand, logistics issues, tariffs and fuel prices are to blame for the higher prices.

