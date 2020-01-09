Free wellness event hosted by El Paso Walmart

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Walmart is starting its new year by offering free wellness services and resources in El Paso with a mission to help consumers save money and live better in 2020.

A release states Walmart is also on a mission to help customers stay away from the flu.

According to the CDC, flu activity is high in the United States and is expected to continue for many more weeks.

In Texas, the CDC has reported that influenza-like illness activity is at high level widespread throughout the state this season, the release said.

Over 170 million flu vaccines have been distributed this flue season, but that’s just a little over half of the U.S. population.

The CDC recommends everyone six months and older to get a flu shot.

Along with affordable flu shots, Walmart is also offering free healthcare screenings, other low-cost immunizations and an opportunity to talk with a local pharmacist and other health and wellness professionals.

Services will include:

• Low-cost flu shots and immunizations

• Free Health Screenings: Total Cholesterol, Glucose, Blood Pressure, BMI and Vision (locations with a vision center)

• Giveaways

• Wellness demos

The event will happen this Saturday, Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all El Paso Walmart locations.