EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A vaccine pop up event is happening at Aoy Elementary on Saturday.

The event will have food boxes and giveaways, according to a tweet by State Senator Cesar Blanco.

Vaccines will be open to the public. First and second doses of Pfizer vaccines will be available as well as limited doses of Johnson & Johnson.

Join us on Saturday from 8am-12pm at Aoy Elementary for a #COVIDVaccine pop up event. There will be breakfast, food boxes, and giveaways. The vaccine will help protect you and your loved ones. #ElPaso pic.twitter.com/RY5acNiSHZ — Cesar Blanco (@CesarJBlanco) July 27, 2021

The event will take place Saturday from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Aoy Elementary School located at 901 S. Campbell St.

Pre-registration is optional by calling (833) 832- 7067.