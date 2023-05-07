EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul Queen of Peace Conference will be hosting a free health fair in honor of “Older Americans Month” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church located at 1551 Belvidere Street.

The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul is a world-wide Catholic lay organization.

The society describes itself in its mission statement as “a network of friends, inspired by Gospel Values, growing in holiness and building a more just world through personal relationships with and service to people in need.”

The event consists of 50 healthcare vendors with a variety of free health screenings, COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, as well as several classes in both English and Spanish presented by area attorneys regarding topics of elder law, estate planning, Medicare and Medicaid myths, legal document preparation, and the probate process just to name a few.

The Knights of Columbus and the Catholic Daughters of America will be selling hamburgers, hotdogs, nachos, and healthy snacks.

In addition, Vitalant Blood Services will have their “Bloodmobile Unit” available for much needed blood donations from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday May 7.

The event also took place on Saturday.