Free vaccination and microchip clinic scheduled Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso pet owners will have the chance to get their pet pets vaccinated for free on Sunday through a partnership with the El Paso County Animal Welfare Department, the City of El Paso Animal Services, and El Paso Parks and Recreation Department.

The drive-thru clinic will provide free vaccination and microchips for pets on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 500 pets. Dogs are required to remain on a leash, and cats must be in a carrier at all times while visiting the clinic. Owners must wear a mask or facial covering.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the Student Activities Complex (SAC), located at 1300 Joe Battle Boulevard in East El Paso.

Services available include:

  • Canine Distemper/Parvo Vaccine
  • Feline FVRCP Vaccine
  • Microchip
  • Gallon-Bag of Pet Food Per Pet

Attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of water for their pets and themselves as temperatures are expected to rise later in the day. The event is sponsored by PetSmart Charities.

WHAT: Free vaccination and microchips for pets. Services available on a first-come, first-served basis.
WHEN: Sunday, June 14
WHERE: Student Activities Complex (SAC), 1300 Joe Battle Blvd., El Paso, TX 79928.

