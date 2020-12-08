Free support group for El Paso frontline workers to help them cope with trauma

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Frontline workers are getting free support group counseling to cope with trauma experienced at work.

Rio Vista Behavioral Health started a program supporting health care workers that are on the front line of this pandemic and have had an overly stressful year.

“You can tell in their voices in their demeanor and their voices, and they cry themselves an hour a day, they need something like this,” said Daniel Reyes, director of business development at Rio Vista Behavioral Health.

Reyes explained the staff of the clinic has seen firsthand the struggle of health care workers and felt the need to help the community.

“These are the heroes of our community,” said Donna Magoncia, director of clinical services and outpatient director at the clinic. “They’ve been taking care of us, they’ve been making sure to keep us safe, we wanted to take care of them in return.”

She explained that these sessions will help health care workers to cope with grief, trauma, burnout and compassion fatigue.

“Having that compassion for the patients and then watching them die, that’s incredibly hard for them,” said Magoncia.

The program will start Dec. 9 and will continue every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The support group is open for all health care workers, allowing them a safe space to share their experiences and talk to several specialized therapists.

“Even if they don’t feel like they want to go out to a provider in the community, hey, you can just log in, you can just sit there and be quiet if you want to, but you have a place that you can go to and feel safe,” added Magoncia.

Frontline workers are able to apply for the free counseling program by calling Rio Vista Behavioral Health at ( 915) 209-4513 or sending an email to Daniel.Reyes@Riovistabh.com.

