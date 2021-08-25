Free skin cancer screenings coming to Las Cruces

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – People in the Las Cruces area will have access to free skin cancer screenings and sun-safety education in an effort to raise awareness.

Epiphany Dermatology and the Colorado Melanoma Foundation will be hitting the road in ‘The Sun Bus’ to provide these services as they are now expanding to the state of New Mexico throughout Farmington, Taos, Los Alamos, Bernalillo, Albuquerque, and Las Cruces.

It’s called the Ephiphany Dermatology Tour and they will be arriving in the area driving their ‘The Sun Bus’ on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 141 N. Roadrunner Pkwy, Las Cruces, NM, 88011.

People are encouraged to schedule their screenings. Walk-in appointments will be available on a first-come first-serve basis.

A mobile classroom & clinic that has the flexibility to hyper-target select audiences, The Sun Bus comes to you with some of the finest board-certified dermatologists in New Mexico. It is the brainchild of Karen Nern, MD, Colorado Melanoma Foundation board member and Market Medical Director for Epiphany Dermatology in the state of Colorado.

According to the American Cancer Society, of those screened, more than 600 New Mexicans will be diagnosed with melanoma in 2021. Due to New Mexico’s location in the sun belt and its warm temperatures and sunshine throughout the year, getting an annual skin check is necessary to catch precancerous and cancerous lesions.

If you are concerned about a spot on your skin and would like to visit The Sun Bus for a FREE screening, please check out our calendar of eventsto find a location and time that is most convenient for you.

To find out where the Sun Bus will be this fall and for more information about skin cancer prevention and screenings, you can visit https://www.thesunbus.org/.

