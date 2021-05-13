Free hotline and online resources help DEA promote drug prevention

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It is National Prevention Week, which seeks to promote drug prevention through community involvement, partner engagement and resource sharing.

“In addition to those three goals you already mentioned, National Prevention Week includes daily themes like preventing opioid misuse, preventing youth marijuana use, to name a few. And since one of the three goals is resource sharing, I want to remind your viewers of the various resources DEA has for youth, college students and for teachers, caregivers and parents,” said Carlos Briano, Public Information Officer for the Drug Enforcement Administration, El Paso Division.

There are websites that can be resources for people seeking help and tips. The DEA has four websites you can visit:

“Each site is specifically geared for different groups. Just Think Twice, for example, is specifically geared for youth. Campus Drug Prevention is for higher education, while Get Smart About Drugs is for parents, educators and caregivers. Operation Prevention also has resources for parents and educators, but also has resources for employers and Native American communities,” said Briano.

People can also reach out to the free SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP to receive guidance and treatment referrals 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

