EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Free Holiday Movies at the Plaza Theatre will be returning this year on Nov. 17 through Dec. 18.

The El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival is teaming up with El Paso Live to bring back the Free Holiday Movies at the Plaza Theatre, sponsored by GECU. This year’s schedule, part of the El Paso’s WinterFest, includes Home Alone, Elf, and The Polar Express, as well as some new additions, including Ron Howard’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Here’s the schedule for 2022:

NOVEMBER 17

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

7 p.m. (PG)

NOVEMBER 27

A Christmas Story (1983)

1 p.m. (PG)

Home Alone (1990)

3:30 p.m. (PG)

DECEMBER 4

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

1 p.m. (PG)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

3:30 p.m. (PG)

DECEMBER 11

Elf (2003)

1 p.m. (PG)

The Polar Express (2004)

3:30 p.m. (G)

DECEMBER 18

Four Christmases (2008)

1 p.m. (PG-13)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

3:30 pm (PG-13)

GECU is celebrating its 90-year anniversary, and will be sponsoring a five-week, nine-film series which will begin with Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas at on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. The other eight seasonal movies, including a Jim Carrey double-bill on Dec. 4, will be shown on Sundays, Nov. 27 through Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. and 3:30 pm.

