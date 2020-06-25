Free HIV testing to take place Saturday in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health is encouraging residents to know their HIV status by signing up for free HIV rapid tests at the HIV Prevention Program.

The free rapid tests will take place on Saturday, June 27. The HIV Prevention Program is located at 701 Montana Avenue.

Officials said this year’s theme, “Knowing,” is especially important when it comes to reducing infection, as more than 2,200 El Paso County residents live with HIV.

“We want people to realize that knowing your HIV status, your risk, your prevention options, and knowing your treatment options can save not only your life but those who you come into contact with,” said Irene Ovalle-Valdez, HIV Prevention Program Manager. “Unlike the current COVID-19 pandemic, those who find out that they are HIV positive have several treatment options that can make a huge difference when it comes to fighting the virus.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that there is currently no specific information about the risk of COVID-19 in people with HIV, they do point out that older adults and people of any age who have a serious underlying medical condition might be at higher risk for severe illness. That includes those who are immunocompromised.

All protective measures against COVID-19 (social distancing, wearing a mark, etc.) will be strictly observed during this campaign. The program is also conducting curbside condom distribution for prevention.

For more information on the HIV Prevention program, call 2-1-1 or visit www.EPHealth.com or www.EPSalud.com.