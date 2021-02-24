Free heart health screenings Saturday at The Hospitals of Providence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Hospitals of Providence is offering free heart health screenings for El Pasoans in time for National Heart Month in February.

The Hospitals of Providence said you can stay heart healthy through prevention, education and treatment.

The free heart health screenings will be from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at The Hospitals of Providence Specialty Campus at 1755 Curie Dr. This year, due to social distancing, spots are limited and by appointment only.

The heart screenings will include blood pressure, glucose and BMI screening. Fasting is encouraged for accurate results.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the No. 1 leading cause of death in the United States. An important part of lowering your risk for heart disease is managing your healthy behaviors and risk factors, such as exercise, diet, smoking, BMI, blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose levels.

A heart screening is an important first step in preventing heart disease.

You can register at the hospital’s website or by calling 844-367-5656.