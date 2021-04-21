Free health fair with screenings and fitness classes set for Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is hosting the “Walk It Like I Talk It Health Fair” to help people keep up with exercise and screenings.

The free event is hosted by the registered student organization that Texas Tech supports. The health fair is set for noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 5001 El Paso Dr.

Organizers said masks will be required and activewear is encouraged.

Here’s what will be offered:

blood pressure screenings

live fitness classes

cooking demonstrations

community vendors

giveaways and freebies

kids activities

Live fitness classes will be on first-come, first-serve basis. Taking a yoga mat with you is encouraged.

