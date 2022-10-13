EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday Oct. 14, El Paso Water is hosting a free, family-friendly event for kids who are currently enjoying the fall break from school.

The second week of fall break is here for most area schools and parents who are searching for activities to do with their kids can participate in the School Break Water Discovery Series at EP Water’s TecH2O Learning Center on Friday, Oct. 14 for kids ages 8 to 11.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and will last through 1 p.m. and will be located at the TecH2O Learning center on 10751 Montana. Kids are encouraged to dress up for Halloween and will also be able to make Halloween watercolor art and masks.

There will also be several arts and crafts that involve water. One of the activities includes self-watering planters which are made from recycled water bottles. These planters are said to control the amount of water used and are a great way to save water in the Chihuahuan Desert.

Christina Montoya, the communications and marketing manager for EP Water, said the last discovery series in July was a big hit.

EP Water Discovery Series in July

“We are expecting more guests this year because we are inviting the kids to come dressed in Halloween costumes and we will give out free candy bags while they last.” Christina Montoya, Communications and Marketing Manager for EP Water

If you can’t make the discovery series this fall, there will be another one during the winter break. If you have questions, you can call 915-621-2000 or visit their website.

