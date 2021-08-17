Free donut fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics Texas at participating Dunkin’s in El Paso

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Two Dunkin’ of El Paso locations will be participating at a special fundraiser event and in turn they will be giving away free donut coupons.

Dunkin’ of El Paso will be hosting its “Coffee for Champions” fundraiser to benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) this Friday, August, 20.

Throughout the morning, local law enforcement will be welcoming guests and collecting cash donations for SOTX from morning until 12 p.m. For credit card donations, guests can donate through the drive-thru.

Donations will be accepted at the following two Dunkin’ restaurants in El Paso:

13555 George Dieter Dr., El Paso, TX 79936 (Doors open at 4:30 a.m.)

6045 Montana Ave., El Paso, TX 79925 (Doors open at 4:30 a.m.)

“Our local El Paso Dunkin’ franchisees are thrilled to team up with Special Olympics Texas,” said Shannon Durkin, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “We hope that by providing guests with a free Donut, Dunkin’ will encourage the El Paso community to stop by and help Special Olympics Texas change the lives of local kids through sports, health, and more.”

The mission of Special Olympics Texas is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

