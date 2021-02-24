Free dental screenings for low-income families

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is encouraging residents with and without dental insurance to consider scheduling an appointment for a dental screening.

The Department of Public Health’s Rawlings Dental Clinic located at 3301 Pera Ave.will also be offering pediatric dental services to those ages 6 months and 21 years of age.

Below are the available dental services:

comprehensive dental exams;

diagnostic X-rays;

preventative treatment including cleaning, fluoride application, sealants, oral hygiene instructions with products provided;

restorative treatment including fillings, pulpotomies, stainless steel crowns, space maintainers, root canal therapy and extractions;

nutritional counseling.

Medicaid, CHIP and private insurance is accepted. Families without insurance may qualify for program assistance outlined below:

family must reside in El Paso county;

must provide proof of current address (Texas ID or utility bill);

proof of relationship to the patient (patient’s birth certificate, legal guardianship, or Medicaid form);

provide verification of most recent Gross Income for the household (3 check stubs, employer letter, social security, or SSI).

Patients without other resources may pay on a sliding-fee schedule based on family income.

Appointments for routine and emergency treatment are available. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, daily appointments are limited in order to keep patients and employees safe.

For more information on qualification or to schedule an appointment, please call 915-212-8000.