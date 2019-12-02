Free cookies across the U.S. at DoubleTree by Hilton

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- For the fourth year, DoubleTree by Hilton is calling out all cookie lovers on National Cookie Day this Dec. 4.

Officials say the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Downtown El Paso (600 N El Paso St, El Paso, TX 79901) will be offering it’s famous chocolate chip cookies for free to anyone who stops by.

Fun fact about this beloved chocolate chip cookie:

The DoubleTree by Hilton chocolate chip cookie reached new heights last month, as it launched for the International Space Station to become the first food ever baked in space, a release said.

Over 350 U.S. DoubleTree by Hilton hotels will be giving out free cookies this Dec. 4 in celebration of National Cookie Day.