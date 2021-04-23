Free community cleanup event; residents encouraged to bring bulk trash and electronic waste

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will be hosting a free community clean up event on Saturday, April 24 from 8:00 a.m. to Noon or until capacity.

The event will allow El Paso County residents to get rid of unwanted items at the drop off location located at El Rosio Yard: 580 El Rosio, El Paso, TX 79928.

Passenger tires, bulk trash, and electronic waste will be accepted as follows:

Tires: A total of 1,500 tires will be accepted. Only 5 tires per residence. Tires must be 17 inches or smaller. Tires from retailers will NOT be accepted, as well as semi-truck or equipment tires, and tires with rims.



Bulk trash and electronic waste One pick-up truck load per resident of bulk trash. Includes furniture, chairs, carpet, etc. Electronics include computers and computer accessories, tablets, scanners, video games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs and DVD players. CRT monitors and televisions will not be accepted.



This event is FREE and open to the residents of El Paso County. Some items may not be accepted, so residents are encouraged to sort their bulk waste prior to arrival. For any questions, please contact the El Paso County Public Works office at (915) 546-2015.

For more information on services, please visit http://www.epcounty.com/publicworks/default.htm.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.