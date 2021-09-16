Free coffee, drink specials and activities planned for Downtown employee appreciation on Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans returning to work Downtown will have an opportunity to get free coffee, have access to drink specials and participate in activities on Friday.

The Downtown Management District says an appreciation day is set for Friday and employees working in the city’s core are being welcomed back after many had to work from home during the height of the pandemic.

Employees interested in participating in the activities are encouraged to register on the DMD’s website ahead of the events on Friday. Some activities include getting a free drink from District Coffee and scoring a goal with OZZY, the mascot from the Locomotives.

For more, visit the DMD’s website.

