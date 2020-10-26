Free child care services available on Election Day

Voters wait in line to cast their early ballots at Miami Beach City Hall in Miami Beach, Florida on October 20, 2020. – With two weeks to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden adopted radically different strategies to secure votes — the Republican incumbent ramped up his appearances and the Democratic challenger opted to hunker down at home. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — To ensure as many people as possible can vote on Election Day, free child care services are being offered to parents.

Kindercare Learning Centers, one of the largest childhood learning and daycare providers in the country, is offering parents one day of free child care now through the end of the year, including Election Day.

The center has two locations in El Paso, which operate with enhanced health and safety protocols. Families with children six weeks to 12 years old can take advantage of the free childcare starting today.

For more information, visit kindercare.com.

In addition to KinderCare, Care.com partnered with the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) to bring free child care to parents on Election Day at 27 locations across the country, including the Armed Services YMCA in El Paso. These locations will be open to the public, with a select few specifically for military families.

Parents can log onto www.asymca.org/vote to reserve a free four-hour spot for their kids, so they can go out and vote safely on Election Day.

Parents will need to show identification upon arrival

To comply with COVID-19 restrictions, all participants must pre-register online ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.

Each facility will be fully COVID-19 compliant to ensure the safety of all families participating.

Latest Headlines