Free child care available on Election Day in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Free child care is available to parents to ensure voter turn-out on Election Day.

A national partnership was created with the Armed Service YMCA to provide free child care for the public and military families to vote on Election Day. One location is available in El Paso: the ASYMCA of El Paso.

A recent survey reports that 89 percent of parents say child care policies are foundational to their upcoming vote, and Care.com is making child care accessible to parents through Nov. 3.

Parents can reserve a four-hour spot for their children online, and drop them off on Tuesday before heading to the polls.

All participants must pre-register online in order to comply with COVID-19 protocols, and parents must show identification upon arrival.

