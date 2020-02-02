Free Chick-fil-A breakfast in February? It’s true.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s not like you needed another reason to visit the tasty chicken fast-food chain, but now El Paso and Las Cruces Chick-fil-A restaurants will be offering a different free breakfast entree each week in February as long as you use your Chick-fil-A app.

Guests can claim the offer on the app and visit any participating restaurant to redeem their offer.

“We look forward to having guests ‘wake up to free chicken’ this February by enjoying a complimentary breakfast item as a token of our gratitude for their patronage,” said Edgar Ortega, franchise Operator of Chick-fil-A Desert Boulevard in a press release.

February 3-8: Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit

February 10-15: Egg White Grill

February 17-22: Chick-n-Minis (4-count)

February 24-29: Hash Brown Scramble Bowl

Awarded exclusively through Chick-fil-A One™, these free items are limited to one per person per week and are only valid during breakfast hours. Anyone in the El Paso or Las Cruces area who creates or logs in to their account via the app or online will automatically receive the offer on their ‘rewards’ tab, which can then be redeemed during checkout. No purchase necessary.

