Free books to be distributed at local libraries

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Public Library is partnering with the El Paso chapter of the National Association to Promote Library and Information Services to Latinos and the Spanish-Speaking (REFORMA) to give away books.

More than 1,000 new books will be distributed to children and young adults at all library locations starting Monday.

The books will be distributed during normal curbside hours while supplies last. Each location will have a supply of free books to give away.

The following includes library branch locations along with date and time of book distribution:

Monday:

Richard Burges Library, 9600 Dyer, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday:

Irving Schwartz Library, 1865 Dean Martin Dr., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Memorial Park Library, 3200 Copper, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday:

Dorris Van Doren Library, 551 E. Redd Rd., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clardy Fox Library, 5515 Robert Alva Ave., 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday:

Irving Schwartz Library, 1865 Dean Martin Dr., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Richard Burges Library, 9600 Dyer, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sergio Troncoso Library, 9321 Alameda, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday:

Dorris Van Doren Library, 551 E. Redd Rd., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Armijo Library, 620 E. 7th St., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday:

Judge Marquez Library, 610 N. Yarbrough, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The books were donated by REFORMA to celebrate the Love of Books/Por Amor a los libros. For more information and to learn more about the public library, visit www.elpasolibrary.org.