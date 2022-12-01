EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Pregnancy & Fatherhood Solutions has announced a free baby diaper giveaway taking place next week.

The giveaway will be on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. located at the Calvary Chapel of El Pazo on 1771 N. Zaragoza Rd. Diaper Distribution/Giveaway event is a program designed to provide free diapers, wipes and other baby essentials to families in need. Biological parents of a child/children that is/are under 36 months old, pregnant parents, adoptive parents, and foster parents in the process of adopting a child all qualify for this giveaway. For more information, you can call 915-249-1344.