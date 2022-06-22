EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Animal Services is celebrating the Summer season with free adoptions during their ‘Dog Days of Summer’ campaign.

The City’s El Paso Animal Services shelter remains at critical capacity, with over 1,000 pets waiting for their forever homes.

The department will have several opportunities for the community to meet shelter pets over the weekend.

Families looking to adopt can visit shelter pets at the El Paso Animal Services Center located at 5001 Fred Wilson. Cats and kittens are also available for adoption at the Cats At The Zoo (CATZ) Pet Encounter and Adoption Center inside the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

Animal services will also have dogs available for adoption at Sunland Park Mall during the ‘Dog Days of Summer’ Indoor Adoption Event.

WHAT: Dog Days of Summer – Offsite Pet Adoptions

WHEN: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26

WHERE: Sunland Park Mall, 750 Sunland Park Drive

WHAT: Dog Days of Summer Adoption Campaign (FREE adoptions on all pets)

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26

WHERE: Animal Services Center, 5001 Fred Wilson Avenue

WHAT: Dog Days of Summer Adoption Campaign – free adoptions on all cats

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26

WHERE: El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens, 4001 Paisano Drive

All free pet adoptions do include the animal’s spay/neuter procedure, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and city license.

To view adoptable pets and other upcoming events, click here.

