EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the Fred Loya Holiday Light Show and its new location.

The Fred Loya Light Show could be coming to Ascarate Park in 2022, and the El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the matter at the Commissioner’s meeting next week. If you’re familiar with Fred Loya, then you know all about his Christmas Light Shows. In the past years, the Christmas Light Show was held at the Fred Loya House in east El Paso., but the Covid-19 virus put a stop to the known holiday tradition for the last two years. According to the County agenda, if the Commissioners approve to have the Christmas Light Show at Ascarate Park, the event will run from Nov. 25 to Jan. 6, 2022.

