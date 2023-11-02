EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ever wonder what to do in El Paso? There is so much you can do at your local Texas State Park from hiking, mountain biking, rock climbing and archery to photography, camping, birding and nature watching. Join this month of November the rangers from the Franklin Mountains State Park for some outdoor fun.

Fri. Nov. 3rd 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Public Meeting to discuss the importance of the Franklin Mountains as potential desert bighorn sheep restoration site.

Sat. Nov. 11th 10:00am – 2:00pm

Explore the Outdoors Day!

Discover, or re-discover, a passion for the outdoors. There is so much you can do at your local Texas State Park from hiking, mountain biking, rock climbing and archery to photography, camping, birding and nature watching. Guided activities will be offered and opportunities to meet other outdoor enthusiasts during this action-packed day.

Entrance is free.

Sat. Nov. 18th 8:30am

Women Hike to Agave Loop

A 1.5 moderate hike. It begins with a gradual incline through a switchback trail to wide open vistas. The return is over a scree trail that proves difficult to some.

Take: water, comfortable and weather appropriate clothing, hiking shoes (closed toe shoes), snacks (optional), walking sticks (optional)

Fees: $5 for anyone 13 years of age and older, free for children 12 years of age and younger and Texas State Park Pass holders.

Sun. Nov. 19th 7:30am

Peak Challenge at Thousand Steps Trail

Challenge yourself against some of the most difficult hikes in the Franklin Mountains.

This hike takes place in the southern section of the park; it is a 3.5 strenuous hike over steep and rugged terrain. We will hike to the B-36 crash site overlook and back.

Meet at 4999 N Stanton St.

Take: water, comfortable and weather appropriate clothing, hiking shoes (closed toe shoes), snacks (optional), walking sticks (optional)

Fees: $5 for anyone 13 years of age and older, free for children 12 years of age and younger and Texas State Park Pass holders. Get your day passes ahead of time at www.texasstateparks.reserveamerica.com or take exact cash to pay at the self-pay station.

Fri. Nov. 24th 10:00am

Recipe for Thanksgiving left-overs: slice up turkey and dinner rolls, insert turkey into the dinner rolls, top with cranberry relish, hike up to Aztec Caves in the Franklin Mountains, and enjoy with friends, family and other enthusiastic hikers.

This is a moderate, 1.5-mile hike ending at the Aztec Caves.

Take: water, comfortable and weather appropriate clothing, hiking shoes (closed toe shoes), snacks – left-overs(optional), walking sticks (optional)

Fees: $5 for anyone 13 years of age and older, free for children 12 years of age and younger and Texas State Park Pass holders.

Sat. Nov. 25th 8:00am

Tin Mine Tour

A moderate to difficult hike of 6 miles. The trail is a well-marked old jeep road with a gentle but steady climb for about 3 miles until you arrive at the mines. You can explore two of the old shafts and the ruins of the smelter before heading back the way you came.

Meet at Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park

Take: water, comfortable and weather appropriate clothing, hiking shoes (closed toe shoes), snacks (optional), walking sticks (optional)

Fees: $5 for anyone 13 years of age and older, free for children 12 years of age and younger and Texas State Park Pass holders. Get your day passes ahead of time at www.texasstateparks.reserveamerica.com or bring exact cash to pay at the self-pay station.

Sun. Nov. 26th 8:30am

Last Sunday Hike to Mundy’s Gap

This is a moderate to strenuous hike of about 3 miles. We’ll begin with a gradual incline over scree, or rubble, proving to be challenging for some; then transition to a steady climb over loose rubble/rocks. Once you make it to the gap you are rewarded with sweeping views of the East side.

Take: water, comfortable and weather appropriate clothing, hiking shoes (closed toe shoes), snacks (optional), walking sticks (optional)

Fees: $5 for anyone 13 years of age and older, free for children 12 years of age and younger and Texas State Park Pass holders.

To sign up for any of the hikes please call the park at 915 444-9100.