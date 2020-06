EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An English teacher who taught at Franklin High School has died from COVID-19, according to El Paso Independent School District School Board Trustee Freddy Avalos.

Avalos posted the sad news on his Twitter account early Friday afternoon. On his Twitter, he writes that Rene Chavez passed away from the virus leaving behind a wife and daughter.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Chavez’s family and to help with funeral expenses.