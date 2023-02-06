EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The main campus of Franklin High School has been placed on lock down due to the presence of an armed individual according to El Paso Police department.

Over 22 reports were made about and an individual with a firearm, which started at around 11:30 a.m. Road closures have been set in the surrounding area.

EPISD released the following statement:

Franklin High School is currently in a secure due to an incident in the vicinity of the campus. El Paso ISD Police officers are actively working with local law enforcement as they jointly investigate the situation. District officers will remain on campus throughout the day out of an abundance of caution. During a secure, normal operations are maintained within the campus and no individuals are allowed in or out of the facility. The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.