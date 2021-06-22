Fourth of July Fireworks event returns to Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This Fourth of July will return with a bang this year at Ascarate Park.



The El Paso County Parks & Recreation invites the community to enjoy the Fourth of July Fireworks at Ascarate Park on Sunday, July 4 starting at 3 p.m.



Activities at the event will include food trucks, swimming, and of course a firework show.



The park will have a limited capacity of 2,000 cars to ensure traffic safety of everyone who attends.



Officials with the county detailed the activities as followed:



– The Ascarate Pool will have extended hours for the day with three swim sessions from 12:00pm to 2:00pm, 3:00pm to 5:00pm and 7:00pm to 9:00pm. The costs for adults is $3 and youth is $2 cash only. Tent rentals are available for each swim session.

Within the park on the east side of the lake, the newly renovated Special Event area will host an assortment of food trucks from 3:00pm to 10:00pm.



– Ascarate Golf Course VIP Picnic Party which promises a spectacular view of the fireworks with the best seats in the park. Tickets are only $30 adults, $10 children under 10, which can be purchased at the Pro Shop. The ticket includes dinner, a parking pass, door prizes and backyard picnic games and live music by “Whiplash”



– Fireworks Display will take place on the west side of the lake at 9:20 p.m., offering optimal viewing for everyone within the park.



– Parking will be $5 per vehicle, and no charge for those who walk in the park. Picnic shelters are free and open to the public on a first come, first served basis, however shelter rentals are available throughout the park. Fees start at $50 for the day and can be reserved, for more information call 915-771-2380. All reserved picnic shelters must check-in by 4:00pm on Sunday, July 4th to avoid forfeiting the rental. No refunds will be given to late check-ins. Park hours for the holiday are 5:30 am to 11:00 pm.



The department reminds the public that Ascarate Park is an alcohol and tobacco free facility. Sheriff’s deputies will be on-site throughout the event for any concerns or assistance required.

For more information visit www.epcountyparks.com/july4-2021



