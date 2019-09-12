Four test positive for Tuberculosis at Canutillo ISD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four patients from the Canutillo Independent School District have tested positive for Tuberculosis, health officials said.

The City of El Paso’s Department of Public Health tested 165 individuals for Tuberculosis and only four tested positive, a news release said.

“One of the most important parts of these investigations is that it gives us the opportunity to educate the general public about the presence of TB in our community, and to teach them not only how the disease is spread, but what the signs and symptoms are, and why it is so important to be tested if you may have been exposed,” said Robert Resendes, Public Health Director, said in a news release. “We cannot thank the Canutillo Independent School District enough for their cooperation and commitment to the community.”

The four patients were checked by a nurse who determined the infection had not developed in their lungs.

Last year there were 32 cases in the greater El Paso area.