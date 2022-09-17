EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – On September 17, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to the Montana Patrol Station responded to a drive-by shooting at the 13000 block of Goucher Dr.

Through the course of the investigation, deputies located and arrested four subjects in connection with the shooting.

19-year-old Elijah Lira

18-year-old Horacio Salazar

19-year-old Angel Garay

19-year-old Agustin Magalde

All were charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Lira, Salazar, and Garay were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $100,000 bond and Magalde was booked under a $50,000 bond.

