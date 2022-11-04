EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – On April 28, 2022, at approximately 11:51 PM, the Alamogordo Police Department responded to the area of Lindberg Avenue and South Walker Avenue regarding reports of shots fired.

The responding officers later located signs of gunfire on Travis Avenue and Travis Court. The officers located a deceased male in a residence who appeared to have been struck by gunfire. The 12th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit assumed the investigation, which resulted in the identification of a possible vehicle and several subjects involved in the shooting.

The investigation further revealed another shooting had occurred at the same location the previous day. The investigation revealed 21-year-old Anthony Rodriguez, along with three juveniles, discharged firearms at the victim’s residence, consequently killing one male victim. 20-year-old Joshua Gent Jr., also conspired and assisted with the shooting. Mr. Rodriguez, Mr. Gent Jr., and two juveniles have been charged in connection with the shooting. All four suspects are

currently incarcerated. Mr. Rodriguez and one of the 15-year-old juveniles were also identified and charged for their roles in the shooting that occurred on April 27, 2022