Four new COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, 148 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Four new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported by the El Paso Department of Health on Saturday, bringing the City’s COVID death toll to 2,364.

The deaths happened over a period of about three months. All four patients had underlying health conditions and include one man in his 50s, one man in his 70s, one woman in her 80s and one man in his 90s.

On Saturday, the Health Department also reported 148 new cases and six additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 45 and (2021 Weeks) 1, 11 and 12. We are currently in CDC Week 12.

There are 2,149 active cases, with 189 hospitalized, 69 in the ICU and 46 on ventilators. Health officials said that 124,219 individuals, or 96 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

As of Saturday, 128,752 El Pasoans have been fully vaccinated and 227,589 have been partially vaccinated.

For detailed COVID-19 data, visit epstrong.org. For more information about El Paso’s COVID vaccination numbers, visit Texas’ COVID-19 vaccination dashboard.