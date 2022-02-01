EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four girls are in the custody of the Juvenile Probation Department after they entered two far-east El Paso elementary schools and caused approximately $100,000 in damage.

According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), the incident happened on Sunday, January 30th, 2022 just before 7 p.m.

Officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command were sent on a burglary of a business call to 11145 Edgemere, the location of Pebble Hills Elementary School.

The four juvenile offenders were later taken into custody and turned over to the custody of the Juvenile Probation Department. The El Paso Fire Department is investigating separate charges due to a fire started at Pebble Hills Elementary School. El paso police department

Due to their ages, EPPD officials could only identify them as:

Offender 1: 15-year-old female, Eastside Resident

Offender 2: 13-year-old female, Eastside Resident

Offender 3: 12-year-old female, Eastside Resident

Offender 4: 12-year-old female, Eastside Resident

Look for updates here on ktsm.com and in our later newscasts as EPPD releases information on the case.

