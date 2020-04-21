Four immigrants test positive at El Paso processing center, Escobar says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar says several detained migrants have tested positive for COVID-19 at a local detention facility.

In a tweet sent Monday afternoon, Congresswoman Escobar says there have been four COVID-19 cases inside the Montana Processing Center. She’s now calling on Immigration ad Customs Enforcement to test detainees and agents. Escobar is also asking calling for the release of non-violent to save lives.

Four #COVID19 cases at the El Paso Processing Center have been confirmed to my office.@ICEgov must quickly act to test all immigrants and agents who come in contact with these individuals and release nonviolent detainees to save lives now. — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) April 20, 2020

This comes just days after nearly 30 organizations and government officials called on CBP to release detained migrants and asked community leaders for support.

“We must work in an engaged and coordinated manner — with ICE and CBP at the table — to release those held in detention, secure the orderly release of these persons, and uphold public health,” advocates said in a written statement last week.

Immigrant advocates say CBP and ICE lack protocols and transparency regarding the health and well-being of migrants in custody. They say a risk of a spread inside the detention facilities also poses a threat to agents and their families.

To date, ICE says that more than 100 migrants at 25 detention centers have tested positive for COVID-19. Guatemala claims 44 migrants deported from El Paso on a flight to Guatemala City also tested positive when they arrived in the country, according to the Associated Press.