Breaking News
Man in his 60s becomes El Paso’s ninth COVID-19 death

Four immigrants test positive at El Paso processing center, Escobar says

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar says several detained migrants have tested positive for COVID-19 at a local detention facility.

In a tweet sent Monday afternoon, Congresswoman Escobar says there have been four COVID-19 cases inside the Montana Processing Center. She’s now calling on Immigration ad Customs Enforcement to test detainees and agents. Escobar is also asking calling for the release of non-violent to save lives.

This comes just days after nearly 30 organizations and government officials called on CBP to release detained migrants and asked community leaders for support.

“We must work in an engaged and coordinated manner — with ICE and CBP at the table — to release those held in detention, secure the orderly release of these persons, and uphold public health,” advocates said in a written statement last week.

Immigrant advocates say CBP and ICE lack protocols and transparency regarding the health and well-being of migrants in custody. They say a risk of a spread inside the detention facilities also poses a threat to agents and their families.

To date, ICE says that more than 100 migrants at 25 detention centers have tested positive for COVID-19. Guatemala claims 44 migrants deported from El Paso on a flight to Guatemala City also tested positive when they arrived in the country, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Factory workers in Juarez protest as the virus continues to spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "Factory workers in Juarez protest as the virus continues to spread"

Montez gaining interest ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Montez gaining interest ahead of 2020 NFL Draft"

Four immigrants test positive at El Paso processing center, Escobar says

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four immigrants test positive at El Paso processing center, Escobar says"

Ysleta del Sur Pueblo confirms second COVID-19 case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ysleta del Sur Pueblo confirms second COVID-19 case"

EPFH delivers meals to residents at Tropicana properties

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPFH delivers meals to residents at Tropicana properties"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More from Border Report

More Border Report