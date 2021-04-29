Four arrested on federal and state charges of minor sexual coercion, FBI El Paso says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A joint law enforcement agency effort is making no jokes about fighting sexual coercion of minors.

The conclusion of “Operation April Fools” was announced on Thursday by the FBI El Paso Division that was a sexual coercion and enticement of a minor operation that took place from April 23 to April 24, 2021.

The operation was a collaboration between the FBI El Paso Division, Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission, El Paso Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and El Paso County Constable’s Office Precincts One, Four, and Six.

The operation was efforted by more than 67 investigative personnel using undercover operations, who executed search warrants, and arrested suspects.

The collaboration resulted in the arrest of four people, now charged with offenses ranging from attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, to possession of a visual depiction involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.

The operation led to three federal and one state arrests.

The federal defendants include Armando Rafael Mascorro, 35; Justin Allen Thomas, 30; Carlos Adan Hernandez, 34 for attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Genaro Dominguez, 38, is facing state charges on attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

The FBI says Operation April Fools is an example of the dedication and commitment of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to work together the protect children in West Texas.

“The FBI will always be vigilant in pursuing those who choose to prey on our community’s children,” said Jeffrey L. Coburn, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI El Paso Division. “I would like to thank our law enforcement partners and their task force officers as part of the FBI’s El Paso Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking task force for their commitment to making these arrests.”