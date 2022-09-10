EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid the mortgage on the home of El Paso Fire Suppression Technician Eduardo Ramirez in honor of 9/11.

Ramirez passed away on April 21, 2020 from a medical emergency in the line of duty. He served with the El Paso Fire Department for 19 years finishing his career as a Fire Suppression Technician at Station 8. Ramirez loved being with his family, countless hours were spent wrestling and playing with his sons, teaching them life lessons along the way. Ramirez is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and his two sons.







“The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has helped our family tremendously. Paying off our mortgage to the home we had built from the ground up has helped to put me at ease, knowing that our family can continue to make lifetime memories here…I am forever thankful that my husband Eddie can be honored with such a kind act.” Eduardo’s wife Vanessa.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Program pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty and leave behind young children, ensuring that they will always have a place to call home. In 2021, Tunnel to Towers expanded the program to support the families of first responders who have lost their lives to 9/11 illnesses.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.