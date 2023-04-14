EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Braden Aboud Memorial Foundation will be hosting its 21st “B STRONG Shoe Giveaway” Wednesday morning, April 19 at Berino Elementary School in Anthony, New Mexico.

Since 2007, the foundation has given over 10,000 new name-brand athletic shoes to children in the El Paso, Gadsden, Ysleta, Canutillo and Socorro school districts.

Every year, at least one elementary school is selected to be the recipient of the giveaway to promote physical fitness and character enhancement throughout the entire school. This year’s recipient is Berino Elementary School in the Gadsden Independent School District.

“The inspiration for the shoe giveaway came from Braden. He felt kids at his school and many other kids did not have the proper shoes for playing sports,” said Cindi Aboud, foundation director. “By recognizing the disparity in kids’ shoes, he gave us the idea to give every child at each campus a pair of new athletic shoes so they could compete at the best of their ability and to keep everyone on the same playing field.”