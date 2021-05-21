Foster School of Medicine honors grads

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Students throw their mortarboards in the air during their graduation photograph at the University of Birmingham degree congregations on July 14, 2009 in Birmingham, England. Over 5000 graduates will be donning their robes this week to collect their degrees from The University of Birmingham. A recent survey suggested that there […]

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is honoring its Foster School of Medicine graduates this weekend at an in-person commencement ceremony on Friday.

The ceremony will be at 6 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre downtown. All in attendance are required to wear facemasks and adhere to social distance guidelines.

Last year, Spring commencement ceremonies were held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Winter ceremonies were conducted with limited in-person access.

This year, 91 students who have completed their Medical Doctorate will be honored, all of whom matched to residency programs across the country and in El Paso.

Some of the residents matched at TTUHSC El Paso, fulfilling the school’s mission to improve the number of practicing physicians in the region.

There are currently 612 graduates of the Foster School of Medicine who have become — or are on their way — to be practicing physicians.

The ceremony will be livestreamed here.

