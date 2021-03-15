Fort Bliss troops return home from deployment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A group of soldiers returned to Fort Bliss on Monday after being deployed overseas.

The soldiers, from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, were deployed in support of contingency operations. The group is the first to return; other troops are set to return to the States through June.

Lt. Terry Lee returned Monday after his third deployment, this time spending seven months in the Middle East. He said this homecoming was a little different given COVID-19 restrictions, but he said he’s happy to be back home.

“Looking forward to being with family and friends, getting local El Paso food and settling back in,” he said.

