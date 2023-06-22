EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Dallas man was sentenced to 35 years in prison in an El Paso federal courthouse on Tuesday, June 20 for sexually abusing a prepubescent child, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

The Attorney’s Office states Trevor Dylan Lehew, 28, sexually abused a minor under the age of 12 while serving in the Army at Fort Bliss between 2014 and 2015.

The child disclosed the abuse to a Child Adolescence Forensic Interviewer in 2020. Lehew was remanded into custody on Jan. 6, 2022.

Lehew pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child on Aug. 8, 2022.

According to the Attorney’s Office, Lehew was serving a 20-year-sentence at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for a separate incident that involved indecency with a child/sexual contact and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Lehew will serve up to 35 years in prison after he reaches the end of his current 20-year-sentence, according to the Attorney’s Office.

The FBI investigated this case.