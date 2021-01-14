Fort Bliss soldier who allegedly sexually assaulted Asia Graham and two others identified in military documents

EL PASO, Texas — Fort Bliss soldier Christian G. Alvarado is accused of sexually assaulting Asia Graham, a fellow soldier on the base who died on New Year’s Eve, and two others, according to a military charge sheet.

Alvarado, 19, a private first-class at Fort Bliss, is charged for sexual assault, aggravated assault and lying during an official statement. He was arraigned on Thursday during a court-martial hearing.

The charge sheet describes two scenarios where he allegedly sexually assaulted an incapacitated victim. One scenario describes a sexual assault without consent.

“The military judge has yet to set a trial date in this case,” a Fort Bliss news release said.

Graham, a Cherryville, North Carolina native, filed a sexual assault complaint on June 1, months before she died. She was found unresponsive in her barracks on New Year’s Eve and pronounced dead by the Fort Bliss Department of Emergency Services personnel.

Her death is still under investigation and base officials say “foul play is not suspected.” Her family claims she died of asphyxiation. But the details of the moments leading up to her death have not been released.

She joined the Army in July 2019 and arrived at Fort Bliss in December 2019.

Military documents allege Alvarado sexually assaulted Graham on December 30 “when he knew or reasonably should have known that private first class Asia Graham was unconscious.”

On May 8, he sexually assaulted another female victim who was “incapable of consenting to the sexual act,” due to alcohol intoxication, documents say.

Alvarado was approached on June 11 by a special agent to make an official statement. The military documents say he falsely claimed Graham performed sexual acts with him.

He was also asked about the event in May. He falsely claimed the unnamed victim performed a sexual act with him, documents say.

