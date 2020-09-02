Fort Bliss soldier dies in military training event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 27-year-old Fort Bliss soldier died Aug. 28 in a military vehicle collision during a training event at the base, according to Fort Bliss officials.

Sgt. Roger Matamoroschavarria, who was assigned to 123rd Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, died during a training event at Fort Bliss. The details surrounding the mishap are under investigation at this time, according to the U.S. Army.

Matamoroschavarria was an Army Motor Transport Operator (88M) sergeant and joined the Army from Key West, Florida, in November 2012.

“The Iron Support Battalion is incredibly saddened by the tragic loss of Sgt. Matamoroschavarria and we grieve with his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” said Lt. Col. Gilberto Escobedo, commander of 123rd Brigade Support Battalion.

Matamoroschavarria has been stationed at Fort Bliss since January 2019. His awards include: Army Commendation Medal, three Army Achievement Medals, two Army Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, four Certificates of Achievement, Combat Action Badge and an Air Assault Badge.