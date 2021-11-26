Fort Bliss Military Police make arrest after early morning bomb threat

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is in custody after Fort Bliss emergency services and police responded to a bomb threat at the Cassidy Gate Entrance early Friday morning.

A unit with the Directorate of Emergency Services responded to the threat alert when a person driving their vehicle approached the gate near the U.S. 54 highway around 4 a.m.

The person is not affiliated with the military, according to a news release from Fort Bliss.

Later, an Army Explosive Ordnance Detachment unit responded to the call and cleared the vehicle. Fort Bliss authorities were able to confirm no explosives were found inside the vehicle and the active threat alert was disabled around 8 a.m.

Fort Bliss authorities say they are investigating the incident and did not share any other information.

