FORT BLISS, TX (KTSM) – The Department of Veteran Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration (NCA) hosted its first public Memorial Day ceremonies since 2019. Ceremonies were not open in 2020 or 2021 to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.