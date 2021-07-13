Fort Bliss Hiring Fair helps transitioning soldiers find jobs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fort Bliss said its “Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program” will feature key federal and state agencies, influential military leaders, innovators in the business and employer community and local community leaders.

Fort Bliss Transition Assistance Hiring Expo is a three-day network event that will feature informative and interactive panels, recruiter training, and facilitated discussions focused on improving competitive employment for transitioning service members, veterans, retirees, military spouses, active duty military, family members, DoD/DA ID card holders and vivilians.

The hiring expo starts at 9 a.m. Thursday at Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, Bldg. 11199, Sergeants Major Blvd, Fort Bliss, TX 79918.

