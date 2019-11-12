Fort Bliss, Flags Across America hold first joint flag ceremony for veterans

Veterans with all kinds of stories and backgrounds came together as one to honor the service each one has made for our country.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This year marks a special beginning for veterans in El Paso and Fort Bliss by working alongside to hold its first Veterans Day parade and ceremony.



“Remembering that my father was in WWII. My uncle was in WWI and we’re from a family of military people. It’s just commemorating them and thinking about them. The sacrifices that they made that we’re able to do this,” Veteran John McGuire.



McGuire is one of many veterans who gathered with community members at a special flag ceremony in appreciation of their service, “You meet old friends that you served with, you meet new friends. The Navy, all of the branches. It’s a great feeling to be among fellow veterans.”

This is the first year Fort Bliss collaborated with El Paso Flags Across America.

“It’s a win-win situation for Fort Bliss. It’s a win-win situation for the city of El Paso and the community. We along very well, Fort Bliss is El Paso, El Paso is Fort Bliss,” Joe Molinar, President of the Castner Heights Neighborhood Association said.



The joint effort allowed veterans to share special memories with and pay their respects to one another.

El Paso Flags Across America hopes to continue holding joint ceremonies with Fort Bliss in the future.