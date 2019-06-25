Fort Bliss construction put on hold near Northeast trailheads

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hikers and mountain bikers who frequent two popular Northeast El Paso trail heads became concerned over a construction project that popped up near the trails this weekend.

El Paso City Representative Sam Morgan said his office was contacted regarding the construction project being done north of Castner Range between the Lazy Cow and Roundhouse trail heads over the weekend.

Monday, Representative Morgan learned the project is a Fort Bliss project near the trails. Morgan’s office is working with the Fort Bliss Garrison Commander, the Army Corps of Engineers, El Paso Water, the Public Service Board (PSB), and the City of El Paso to determine the full scope of the project.

At this time, Morgan says the work near the trail heads is being temporarily suspended until additional information is collected.