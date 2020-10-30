Fort Bliss announces it will operate at essential services only

FORT BLISS, Texas (KTSM) – Fort Bliss said it will operate at essential services only.

Officials also announced the cancellation of the Spooktacular Halloween event and other services.

However, officials said some places would remain open including the Child Development Centers, Fitness Centers and lap swim at the Aquatic Center remain open.

You can read the full announcement in the Facebook post below.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, El Paso County Judge ordered non-essential businesses in El Paso County to be shutdown. However, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the Judge was violating Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order.